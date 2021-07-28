GV Prakash's long-delayed 'Ayngaran' to release on Sony LIV!

GV Prakash's long-delayed Ayngaran is all set to directly premiere on Sony LIV. Produced by B Ganesh of Common Man Pictures, Ayngaran was supposed to release in 2019 by Libra Productions Ravinder Chandrasekhar but due to various issues, the film's release got pushed multiple times.

Now, Ayngaran's digital premiere rights are with Sony LIV. If all goes well, Ayngaran will be premiering in the second week of August on Sony LIV.

Directed by Raviarasu of Eeti fame, GV Prakash plays an Engineering graduate in the film.

Ayngaran has an ensemble of actors including Mahima Nambiar, Kaali Venkat, Arul Dass, Aadukalam Narein, Hareesh Peradi, Abishek, Irene, and Siddharth.

Saravanan Abimanyu has cranked the camera for Ayngaran, GV Prakash is scoring the music, and Raja Mohammed is taking care of the cuts.