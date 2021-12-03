GV Prakash's 'Rebel' talks about Munnar politics!

GV Prakash Kumar's Rebel talks about the politics of the people of Munnar. At the launch event, director Pa.Ranjith has said that it's good to know that the film talks about the unknown side of the people of Munnar.

GV Prakash said: "When director Nikesh narrated me the script, thought that the film would be an important project as it explored an unknown subject. It will also be a politically important film".