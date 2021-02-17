Gwyneth Paltrow shares her experience of being diagnosed with Covid-19

According to People magazine, the 48-year-old actor took to her Goop website and revealed that she had COVID-19 early on, and it left her with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog.She wrote, "In January, I had some tests were done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual."The star also disclosed that she had been focusing on what she places into her body since recuperating from the infection, clinging to an adaptable keto and plant-based eating regimen, and shunning sugar and liquor.While explaining that she had been using lots of coconut aminos in her recipes, Paltrow wrote, "So I've been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic."People magazine reported that the 'Iron Man' actor also shared that she has been taking supplements in order to improve her gut health."Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing," she wrote."A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy--and makes me want to double down on skincare even more. Let's make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people," Paltrow added.The 'Sliding Doors' actor isolated herself and spent time with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic, as per the publication.During a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Paltrow also opened up about how her children, 16-old-year daughter Apple Blythe Alison, and 14-year-old son Moses Bruce Anthony handled the pandemic-induced lockdown."What's great is that he's a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that. But I think it's very hard to be 14 and ... it's tough on the ones that are still in the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed," she said."Like, my daughter is 16, she kind of knows who she is and she's got her friends. My son would have started high school in September. I think it's hard socially. I've also been amazed how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they've been," added Paltrow. (ANI)