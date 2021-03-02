Gwyneth Paltrow's Insta wish for hubby on his 50th birthday

"Happy 50th birthday @bradfalchuk. I just want to be with you, always, at least for the next 50," she captioned a selfie of the two on the social media platform.

New York, March 2 (IANS) Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to wish her husband, filmmaker Brad Falchuk, on his 50th birthday.

Falchuk and Paltrow got married in 2018, after dating for more than three years. They met for the first time on the sets of the TV show "Glee" in 2010.

The couple celebrated their second marriage anniversary in September, and Paltrow shared an Instagram story of their romantic getaway, which, according to People magazine, is "about five hours away" from New York.

Paltrow was previously married to British singer and Coldplay frontman, Christ Martin, for more than a decade.

