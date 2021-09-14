Gymnast Simone Biles' Met Gala 2021 gown weighed 40 kgs

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): It's not at all easy for American gymnast Simone Biles to pull off a dress weighing 40 kgs at the Met Gala 2021.



Designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area, the three-in-one outfit of Biles features a hand-embellished skirt covered in crystals and weighing 88 pounds, reported Page Six.

"How do I feel in the dress? It's definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong, and empowered," Biles told Vogue while trying on the outfit.

Biles is extremely confident of her look.

"I personally don't think anybody's dress is gonna be better than mine. I am sure everyone feels like that going in, but this is going to be a statement," she added.

Speaking of her hairdo, she sported a slicked-back, low ponytail look and accessorised it with star-shaped hair clips.

Biles had clinched a bronze medal in the women's balance beam final in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Rio 2016 gold-medal-winning athlete registered a score of 14.000 to claim the third position.

Earlier in the Games, Biles did not participate in the floor finals. She also did not participate in the vault or uneven bars apparatus finals. She withdraw herself from the team competition as well after getting lost in mid-air and from the all-around final entirely to focus on her mental health. (ANI)

