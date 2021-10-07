H Vinoth: There is no romantic track in 'Valimai'!

Fans and media expected that Huma Qureshi is being paired opposite Thala Ajith in Valimai.
But in a recent interview with Vikatan, Vinoth has said that Huma only comes as Ajith's friend and there is no romantic track.
Talking about the delay in the shoot and updates regarding the film, Vinoth said: "Some of the actors were hesitant to shoot during the pandemic. The location owners denied permission to shoot on the sets that were constructed in the pre-pandemic times. We had to change the story and location due to such practical difficulties. In one such change, Huma has become Ajith's friend in the film".
While in Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Sathuranga Vettai, H Vinoth dealt with the existing crimes, he has depicted a possible fictional crime that might happen in the future. Ajith plays a cop who is like a family member to the public.
Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai is all set to release for Pongal Holidays 2022.