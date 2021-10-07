H Vinoth: There is no romantic track in 'Valimai'!

Fans and media expected that Huma Qureshi is being paired opposite Thala Ajith in Valimai.

But in a recent interview with Vikatan, Vinoth has said that Huma only comes as Ajith's friend and there is no romantic track.

Talking about the delay in the shoot and updates regarding the film, Vinoth said: "Some of the actors were hesitant to shoot during the pandemic. The location owners denied permission to shoot on the sets that were constructed in the pre-pandemic times. We had to change the story and location due to such practical difficulties. In one such change, Huma has become Ajith's friend in the film".