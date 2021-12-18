H Vinoth: 'Valimai' will be better than any other commercial film in Tamil

Director H Vinoth has confidently said in an interview with Times of India that Valimai will be better than any other commercial film in Tamil cinema. "But I don't know whether fans would expect more. I request them to come with an open mind", he added.

Vinoth also said that the script of Valimai was actually written for another hero and it was the director's second script. Later, the director changed a few elements and retained a few interesting aspects for this new script.