H Vinoth: 'Valimai' will be better than any other commercial film in Tamil

Director H Vinoth has confidently said in an interview with Times of India that Valimai will be better than any other commercial film in Tamil cinema. "But I don't know whether fans would expect more. I request them to come with an open mind", he added.
Vinoth also said that the script of Valimai was actually written for another hero and it was the director's second script. Later, the director changed a few elements and retained a few interesting aspects for this new script.
Huma Qureshi plays Ajith's friend in the film. Vinoth wanted to initially pair her opposite Ajith but the director changed the script post-COVID and now, she plays Ajith's friend and helps him in the investigation.
Vinoth also said that his next with Ajith will have less action and more dialogues, the new film will address an important social issue.