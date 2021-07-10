'Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki' to celebrate little Krishna

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) The upcoming show "Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki" is going to recreate the childhood stories of Lord Krishna. The star cast has not been revealed yet, though the show is slated to go on air around Janmasthami.

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the show will throw light on Lord Krishna's teachings, too.