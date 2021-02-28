Haathi Mere Saathi trailer to be out on March 4

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor Rana Daggubati took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the release date of his trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi's trailer.

The trailers of Aranya, the Telugu version, and Kaadan, the Tamil version, will be released on the March 3, while the makers will release the trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi on March 4. The film is expected to release on March 26.