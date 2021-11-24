Hailee Steinfeld hits the target with Scarlett Johansson's stunt double in 'Hawkeye'

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) As Marvel Studios' greatest archer epic 'Hawkeye' starring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh, Tony Dalton and Vera Farmiga premiers Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar, there's palpable excitement among fans of the MCU.

Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop, a skilled archer and 'Hawkeye's biggest fan, recently spilled the beans on acing the action sequences in the series. The actress has worked in tandem with Scarlett Johansson's stunt double, Heidi Monkeymaker for the action sequences of the miniseries. Talking about her she said, "We got to a place where she could throw anything at me but that didn't just happen, I definitely had to prepare for that."