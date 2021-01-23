Hailey Bieber: Not dyed my hair in almost a year

"My hair is so much healthier as a result of the pandemic. It's because I've left it to its own devices and not dyed it in almost a year -- aside from touching up the front slightly -- but I really don't care for highlights anymore," she said in an interview to SheerLuxe.com, reports contactmusic.com.

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) Model Hailey Bieber says she has healthier hair nowadays, and it is all due to the Covid pandemic. The 28-year-old confessed that the secret behind her healthy and shiny hair is taking vitamins intended for pregnant women

"Even so, I swear by prenatal supplements. I've gone through a lot of trial and error with supplements for healthy hair, but prenatal vitamins have been the most helpful. I can't take biotin - if I do, I get really painful, deep breakouts. Most hair supplements marketed for growth don't work for me, so I've been using prenatal vitamins for a while now as they give you essential nutrients, while keeping your skin and hair in great condition," added Hailey, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber.

Hailey also shared that she is mostly seen with a "slicked back" hairstyle because she uses hydrating oils and masks on her hair.

She said: "Day-to-day, slicked back hair is my go-to style. Most of the time it's because I have about four different oils or masks in there and I like to let it sit. I'll apply loads -- castor oil, coconut oil and lovely nourishing formulas. I like to load my hair with hydrating products, put it up in a bun for two days and let everything absorb."

"I tried a plant-based diet for two months during quarantine. I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me. I don't eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don't eat a lot of it. I've picked up more fish, greens, and lentils," she added.

