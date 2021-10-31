Hailey Bieber recreates 'queen' Britney Spears iconic looks for Halloween

It's time to celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year- Halloween's night! Where celebrities are dressing up to the nines for their perfect trick-or-treating night, here's pop star Justin Bieber's wife- supermodel Hailey who dressed up as legendary singer Britney Spears for the occasion.The 24-year-old model not only recreated one, but four of the 'Toxic' singer's iconic looks.In the caption, she even mentioned how she is still shaken from the time she attended Britney's concert."Happy Halloweekend, the first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I've been shook ever since," Hailey wrote paying homage to the iconic star.The first look is Britney's most famous ensemble, her Catholic schoolgirl outfit from her debut music video, "...Baby One More Time."Hailey also recreated Britney's red rubber jumpsuit look from the "Oops!... I Did It Again" music video.The third one was her famous Rolling Stone cover, and the fourth one remembered social media users of the singer's sultry outfit from her "I'm a Slave 4 U" music video.The post was quick to garner more than 2 million likes within a few hours of being posted. Fans and celebrity followers including Kylie Jenner chimed into the comments section and left a strong of heart emoticons.Britney is one of the iconic stars of all time. Her popularity has even grown after the recent #FreeBritney movement and she received massive support for fighting to end her 13-year conservatorship, headed by her father Jamie Spears. (ANI)