Hailey Bieber shuts down rumours that Justin 'mistreats' her

Washington [US], September 19 (ANI): Supermodel Hailey Bieber recently shut down rumours that her pop star husband Justin Bieber mistreats her, saying it is so out of touch with reality that it's laughable.



Hailey slammed the critics in an interview with singer Demi Lovato on the latter's '4D' podcast this week, according to Page Six.

She lashed out at the ongoing rumours and addressed what she called a persistent narrative about them as a couple.

"There are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together. Like, 'Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her' and I'm just like... it's so far from the truth and it's the complete and utter opposite," the model told Demi.

The 24-year-old also said that her husband is not only her best friend but that she feels lucky to be with someone who makes her feel special every single day.

"The truth is that we have literally never been so obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together," she added.

These statements from Hailey comes after a certain sequence of event that had happened during the couple's recent public appearances.

One recent example of that was during the VMA's last week when Justin bagged the Artist of The Year award and did not appear to hug Hailey on his way up to the stage. Although he shouted out her name publically still some took that as a shady move.

Another example is the viral Tik Tok clip that showed Justin walking through a Vegas hotel following a show, and you can see him animatedly talking to Hailey.

Some twisted that into him "yelling" at her, but as Hailey suggested, "that's complete nonsense". (ANI)

