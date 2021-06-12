Half yearly report: 'Master is the popular Indian movie for the year 2021 on IMDB!

The other regional movies in the list are Mohanlal's Drishyam2 , The Great Indian Kitchen , Dhanush's Karnan , Tamannaah Bhatia's November Story , Ravi Teja's Krack and Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab.

In a press release, Internet Movie Database(IMDB), the reputed movie searching platform has revealed that actor Vijay's Master is the popular Indian movie for the year 2021 in their half-yearly report.

1) Master (streaming on Prime Video): An alcoholic professor is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster who uses the school children for criminal activities.

2) Aspirants (streaming on TVF): It is the story of the journey of three UPSC (public service competitive exams in India) aspirants and their friendship against all odds.

3) The White Tiger (streaming on Netflix): An ambitious Indian driver uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top. An epic journey based on the New York Times bestseller.

4) Drishyam 2 (streaming on Prime Video): A gripping tale of an investigation and a family which is threatened by it. Will Georgekutty be able to protect his family this time?

5)November Story (streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar): A celebrated crime novelist suffering from Alzheimer's is found at a murder scene with no memory of what happened. Now, it is up to his daughter to save him.

6) Karnan (streaming on Prime Video): Karnan, a fearless village youth, must fight for the rights of the conservative people of his village, due to the torture given by a police officer.

7) Vakeel Saab (streaming on Prime Video): Three girls find themselves accused of an attempt to murder after escaping molestation. Their only hope is an alcoholic lawyer who agrees to take up the case.

8) Maharani (streaming on Sony Liv): A political drama set in Bihar of the 1990s.

9)Krack (streaming on Aha): Krack is an action film that follows Veera Shankar, a hot-headed police sergeant, who forms a vicious rivalry with notorious crime figure, Katari Krishna.

10) The Great Indian Kitchen (streaming on Prime Video): After marriage, a woman struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. The story follows her journey, as she changes herself and, even more so, changes the household.

Vijay fans are super excited with this amazing feat.