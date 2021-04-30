Halle Berry laughs off on joke about her hair at 2021 Oscars

According to People magazine, soon after the 54-year-old actor arrived at the Oscars to present, fans flooded social media with reactions to her new blunt bob and baby bangs. People compared the cut to that of Johnny Depp in 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory', Edna Mode from the 'Incredibles' and Beyonce's super-short bangs in 2014.One person even posted a short clip on Twitter of a man wearing a wig that resembles Berry's new 'do with the caption, "halle berry tonight." The tweet garnered almost 50,000 likes - and a reply from the star herself, who retweeted it and added the weary and laughing emojis.For her return to the Oscars, the 'Catwoman' star donned a 'Dolce & Gabbana' flowy mauve-toned strapless gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a large bow attached to the bodice. However,it was her unexpected glam that really stole the show.Hairstylist Sara Seward teased the chop on Instagram hours before the show, writing, "We came to play ...(3 scissors emoticons) @halleberry #oscars2021" alongside a photo of Berry's honey blonde locks on the floor.The actor showed off her full look on Instagram the next day, sharing a slideshow of photos posing with her boyfriend Van Hunt, modelling her flowy gown and showing off the bob from every angle.Berry last presented at the Oscars in 2017, with another truly show-stopping style moment. She wore a sheer, sparkling, one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown, but the cornerstone of her look was her natural curls. (In fact, Google searches for her name spiked 1,350 per cent that year.)As reported by People magazine, the 'X-Men' star's most memorable look is likely the Elie Saab gown worn to the 2002 Oscars. Berry arrived in the sweeping burgundy design featuring a sheer bodice with floral embroidery.While the dress was a jaw-dropper (and arguably put the designer on the map), even more, exciting was her historic win that night. Berry took home the Best Actress statue for her role in 'Monster's Ball' and made history as the first-ever Black woman to win a 'Best Actress in a Leading Role' Oscar category. (ANI)