Halle Berry reveals why she had accepted 'Catwoman' Razzie award in-person

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): Actor Halle Berry has revealed that she had set her Razzie award for 'Catwoman' on fire but attended its 2011 ceremony to accept it because of how Hollywood views awards.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent interview with a magazine, the 'Bruised' director and star broke down the highs and lows of her career, from 'Monster's Ball' to 'Bond'. That included Berry talking about her critically derided turn as the popular DC Comics character in 2004's 'Catwoman'.

The role had earned the Oscar-winner, and the first Black woman to win in the best leading actress category, an infamous Golden Raspberry Award (Razzie) from the parody award show, which honors the year's worst cinematic achievements.

In a seemingly unusual move, the star showed up in person to accept her win for the worst actress at the 2011 show, delivering a comedically over-the-top speech while holding her Academy Award for 'Monster's Ball' in one hand and the Razzie in the other.

Now, Berry has opened up about why she did it, with the movie star, director, and producer pointing to a culture of elitism around awards. "I went to the Razzie [Awards] because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously," she said during the interview.

Berry continued, "If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we're somehow better than everybody else, but we're really not. You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work."

She went on to question whether an Oscar-winner is actually "better than the next person who didn't get that award" before stating that her stance is that no, they're "not at all."

"If you find yourself face to face with a Razzie, does that mean you're the worst actor there ever was? Probably not. You just got the piss taken out on you that year by a group of people that can," the actor stated.

Berry also noted that she sees value in being able to take praise as well as criticism. "If I can show up to collect an Oscar when you're honoring me, I can certainly show up to collect a Razzie when you say, good try, but do better," she explained, adding"I always learned that if you can't be a good loser, then you don't deserve to be a good winner. So I went there and made fun of myself."

During the video interview, the director also shared her pitch for a new 'Catwoman' movie, where she wants to be at the helm, something Berry has expressed interest in doing throughout the press tour for her Netflix MMA drama 'Bruised', as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

