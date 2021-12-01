Halle Berry signs multi-picture film deal with Netflix

Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): Following the streaming release of her directorial debut 'Bruised' on Netflix, actor Halle Berry has signed a multi-title deal with the service to produce and star in feature films.



According to Variety, Netflix has stated that 'Bruised', which debuted in September at the Toronto International Film Festival, has been rated as its top film in the United States this week.

"My directorial debut, 'Bruised,' was a labour of love and I knew that Scott and Ted would treat it with great care," Berry said of Netflix film head Scott Stuber and co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

She continued, "The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together."

In the project, Oscar winner Berry played an MMA fighter who reclaims her power in both the ring and in her life.

"There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She's an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she's an incredible director. We're thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together," added Stuber.

As per Variety, Berry will next be seen in two Netflix originals (outside the new deal), including the sci-fi project 'The Mothership' from writer-director Matt Charman. Berry will executive produce and star. She'll also appear in 'Our Man From Jersey' opposite Mark Wahlberg. (ANI)

