'Halloween Kills' proves to be a box-office killer in North America

Los Angeles, Oct 17 (IANS) 'Halloween Kills', David Gordon Green's slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis, is headed for the biggest pandemic-era earnings figure recorded by a horror flick or a movie opening simultaneously on the big screen and a streaming service.

Besting competition from Daniel Craig's swansong as Agent 007, 'No Time to Die', and Ridley Scott's historical epic, 'The Last Duel', 'Halloween Kills' earned $22.9 million on Friday from 3,705 theatres in North America, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.