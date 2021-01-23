Halsey cancels long-postponed tour amid pandemic

The singer shared the tour cancellation news on her Twitter handle on Friday. "Safety is the priority. I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again," the 26-year-old singer wrote on the micro-blogging website.In a longer, more explanatory note attached to the tweet, Halsey wrote, "Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I'll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety.""That being said, the Manic tour is now officially cancelled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately," the singer added.She further said, "This tour was supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons. I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know-how. But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again. I love you and we will adapt and grow and find new ways to connect despite the circumstances."The 'Without Me' singer concluded by promising to "find new ways to connect despite the circumstances." The singer also told fans that news about refunds would be forthcoming."Look out for an email from your point of purchase with instructions regarding how to receive your refund. If you haven't received an email by Monday, reach out to your point of purchase," she said.According to Variety, Halsey's representatives indicated that this would be the only public statement for now, as ticketholders await the email blast with further instructions. Halsey's tweet said that the account "@halseyteamhelp can answer specific questions."The publication also reported that the Manic tour did manage to get in 17 dates in early 2020, all of them in Europe before the pandemic caused a halt after a March 12 show in Manchester, England. The 'Walls Could Talk' songstress announced in May that the U.S. dates would be pushed back almost exactly a year, to the summer of 2021.Her rescheduled tour was to have begun June 1 in Washington state, with dates that would have included a June 9 show at the Hollywood Bowl before ending July 22 in Irvine, California. Among the others now off the books are two-night stands at New York's Forest Hills Stadium and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. (ANI)