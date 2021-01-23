Halsey cancels tour, says safety is priority

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) Singer Halsey has cancelled her tour, which was originally scheduled to take place in 2020. She announced her decision on Twitter.

"Safety is the priority. I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again," the singer tweeted.

Halsey also attached a note to the tweet, and said: "Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I'll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritise your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially cancelled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately."