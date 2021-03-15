'Hamid' turns 2: Director Aijaz Khan recalls Kashmir shoot

"Kashmir remains etched in my mind. I'll never forget those memories in my life because we shot for a whole year, and kept going back and forth to Srinagar. It is such a beautiful place. I can never forget that," he says.

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Director Aijaz Khan's film "Hamid" was released two years ago on this day. Talking about shooting memories, the director says the film will stay in his mind forever, particularly the experience of filming in Kashmir.

Aijaz says films such as "Hamid" have started becoming more commercially viable now.

The story of the film revolves around a little boy who has lost his father and is trying to locate him. "I would say that the commercial viability of projects like 'Hamid' is picking up. There is a positive light at the end of this tunnel. Earlier, it wasn't there but, yes today, there are a lot of opportunities which are good for films like 'Hamid'," he told IANS.

"I really appreciate the producers because they are the ones who believed in the project and went ahead to produce 'Hamid'. I really appreciate their effort. It was very exciting as I didn't expect that 'Hamid' would get such accolades from all over the world. It feels gratifying," he says of the critically-acclaimed film.

Aijaz says he wants to helm more such films.

"I want to work on projects similar to 'Hamid'. I would love to work on subjects and ideas which not many producers want to touch. Most producers aren't looking to back films like 'Hamid' because the scope of commercial success is limited. But I prefer ideas which are a little different. I prefer ideas which are unique and I like to work on that. So, that's how I prefer making films," he says.

Hamid featured Rasika Dugal, Vikas Kumar and Talha Arshad Reshi

--IANS

anj/vnc