Hansal Mehta recommends 'The Great Indian Kitchen' and 'Nayattu'

Hansal Mehta is the director of such well-appreciated Hindi movies like Shahid, Aligarh and Omerta.

Bollywood director Hansal Mehta has tweeted his appreciation for two Malayalam movies that are making waves on OTT, Jeo Baby’s The Great Indian Kitchen and Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu.

Hansal says he was “just taken in by The Great Indian Kitchen.”

“Such maturity, economy, and elegance while dealing with pertinent themes. No rabble rousing, no pompous dialogue, no preaching. Yet so much power in the storytelling….” he says.

Hansal Mehta feels, “Nayattu is a very strong film. Engrossing, tense, real and nuanced with terrific characters. So well directed and acted.”