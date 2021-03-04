Hansal Mehta returns with 'Scam 2003' based on Abdul Karim Telgi's life

Tentatively titled 'Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi', the upcoming series will delve into the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind of the 2003 Stamp Paper scam.Production banner Applause Entertainment took to Twitter on Thursday and announced that the company is set to launch the second season in the popular franchise. Actor Pratik Gandi, who starred in the lead role in the first installment shared the announcement while congratulating the team.Pratik tweeted, "Congratulations @mehtahansal @nairsameer @ApplauseSocial@SonyLIV ... Waiting for it already... #Scam2003."The forthcoming series promises to be an intriguing watch as it chronicles the rise and fall of Telgi, born in Khanapur, Karnataka, and how he pulled off one of India's most imaginative scams that spread across multiple states.The scam value was estimated to be around a whopping Rs. 20,000 crore. The show will reportedly go on floors by the end of the year and release in 2022 on SonyLIV.'Scam 2003' will be adapted from the Hindi book 'Reporter ki Diary', authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the scam at that time. Acclaimed Marathi writer Kiran Yadnyopavit has also been roped in to develop the show along with Singh.'Scam 2003' is being produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT. A web series on the same subject titled 'Paper', starring Rohit Bose Roy, was released last year on Ullu.Based on the book by journalist Sucheta Dalal, 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' was one of the biggest successes last year. It was co-directed by Hansal and his son Jai Mehta. Featuring Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles, the series delved into the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. (ANI)