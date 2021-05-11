Hansal Mehta says his family is 'hopefully on the road to recovery'

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform that six people at home, including himself, who have been battling Covid-19, are hopefully on the road to recovery. The director further informed that his son was critical but he was helpless as he himself was also battling the virus.

"6 people in my home including me were COVID positive. Our son was critical. But we were helpless as we were sick too. Thankfully we were in Mumbai where hospital beds, oxygen and medicines were available. We are all hopefully now on the road to recovery," Mehta tweeted.

"We are thankful to all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, delivery services and frontline workers whose selfless drive has helped us heal in this tumultuous journey. We are thankful to all the friends and sometimes total strangers who prayed and helped us through the illness," he added.

"Thankful to @mybmc @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray and the MH govt for making us feel safe and cared for in this city. Our prayers for those who are struggling with basic facilities and this dreadful virus. We pledge to do whatever we can in our limited capacity to help and reach out," he further wrote thanking the state government.

The filmmaker concluded with a few words of advice for netizens. He wrote: "Please be cautious. Please be careful. Get vaccinated. Mask up. Report symptoms as soon as you notice them. Do not fall for quackery or false bravado. Please take care."

--IANS

abh/vnc