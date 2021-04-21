Hansal Mehta shows symptoms, suspects Covid

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Wednesday took to social media to inform that he has symptoms of Covid-19, adding that he might have contracted the virus. Mehta said he has fever and is awaiting test results.

"Looks like I've also got the virus. Throat, fever and other mild symptoms. Awaiting tests but treatment has begun. Will fight the damn virus," Mehta tweeted on Wednesday.