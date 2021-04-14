Hansal Mehta: Situation in Gujarat much worse than being reported

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Wednesday took to social media to mourn the demise of a close cousin owing to Covid. Mehta's cousin was a resident of Ahmedabad. The filmmaker claimed the Covid situation in Gujarat is actually worse than what is being reported by the media.

"Lost a very close cousin in Ahmedabad to Covid-19. His wife is also critical. The situation in Gujarat is terrible. Much, much worse than is being reported," Mehta tweeted.