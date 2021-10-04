Hansal Mehta supports SRK's son Aryan Khan amid arrest

Aryan along with others was arrested by the NCB on Sunday after it raided a cruise ship and busted a rave party.

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come out in support of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Hansal took to Twitter to extend his support to the superstar. He said that it is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble.

The filmmaker tweeted: "It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble."

"It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk."

Aryan was arrested by the NCB on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner.

Aryan and seven other youths were taken into custody by the NCB, and subsequently, formally arrested.

Initially, Aryan and two others -- Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant -- were arrested, and the trio was produced before the Esplanade Magistrate Court, amid tight security, late on Sunday and sent to the NCB's custody for one day till Monday, a prosecution lawyer told media persons.

Charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they will be produced again before the court on Monday for their judicial custody, even as their legal team, including Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, plan to challenge the NCB action in the Bombay High Court on Monday.

