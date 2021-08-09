Hansal Mehta to judge talent hunt initiative #MainBhiSuperstar

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Noted filmmaker Hansal Mehta has been roped in as a judge for a talent hunt initiative titled #MainBhiSuperstar.

The initiative is being hosted by MX TakaTak to celebrate the platform's one-year milestone.

Talking about the same, Hansal Mehta shared: "#MainBhiSuperstar is a perfect opportunity for talent from across the country that seek ways to make a name in the industry. I look forward to being a part of this exciting journey and picking three remarkable actors from the entries."