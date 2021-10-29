Hansal Mehta to talk on OTT popularity at Dharamshala Film Festival

Leh, Oct 29 (IANS) Noted director Hansal Mehta and screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi are going to be part of a roundtable discussion moderated by director Raja Sen at the 10th edition of Dharamshala International Film Festival. Their discussion will revolve around the way OTT is gaining popularity and how it has changed the independent filmmaking environment. The festival will go online from November 4 to 10.

Festival director Ritu Sarin said: "Our team is thrilled to announce DIFF's special programming events that will interactively engage with filmmakers and film-lovers more than ever before. Both emerging and established filmmakers are sure to find great value in these in-depth conversations with a range of industry professionals. These timely discussions will explore best practices in the field, social movements in film, modern technological developments in cinema, and more."

The festival will also have a post production lab for aspiring filmmakers or students to learn about the production process. It will include a series of interactive masterclasses with industry professionals, moderated by Mehak Jamal. The independent filmmakers who are part of this year's special programming include Hansal Mehta ('Shahid', 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'), Anup Singh ('Qissa'), and many more.

Beside this the festival has included some Indian and international films like 'There is No Evil' (Director: Mohammad Rasoulof) winner of the Golden Bear at Berlinale 2020, and Russia's entry to the Oscars, 'Dear Comrades' (Director: Andrei Konchalovsky).

Moreover, there will be conversations with first-time filmmakers and on film financing in India and also with acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Avi Mograbi and Bangladeshi artiste Naeem Mohaiemen.

