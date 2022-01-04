Hansika has lined up nine projects this year!

Bubbly beauty Hansika Motwani says she has nine different projects lined up this year. Yes, she has Partner, Rowdy Baby, My Name is Shruthi, 105 Minutes, Maha, a Hotstar Original directed by Rajesh of Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame, a yet-untitled film with director Vijay Chander of Vaalu fame, a project with director R Kannan and a few more projects in the pipeline.

Hansika's recently released Punjabi independent album Shreeam Pagal crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan has also crossed more than twelve million views.

Talking about her New Year plans, Hansika says “The last year has been quite a big challenge for everyone. Especially, the movie industry was confined to unbearable tough times, but it’s great to see the light at the end of the tunnel as life is getting back to normal for everyone during this New Year 2022. I thank the film fraternity, friends from the press and media, fans, critics, and everyone, who has been a great support during this tough time. It’s love and compassion that keep the world progressing, and I am glad and blessed to have found them in plenty. I am excited to announce that I have 9 projects lined up this year, scheduled at different stages of production. I wish everyone that their dreams and goals get accomplished this year. Stay happy, peaceful, successful, and don’t forget to spread positivity, which is the need of the hour".

