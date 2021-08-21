Hansika Motwani's 'One Not Five Minutes' to release in Chinese and Korean

The shoot of actress Hansika Motwani’s One Not Five Minutes has been successfully wrapped up. The film is a thriller that revolves around a single character played by Hansika. As the film has minimal dialogues, the makers are planning to release it in Chinese and Korean languages.

Talking about the film, Hansika says “The movie has very little dialogues, and it carries a genre and theme, which will appeal to the worldwide audiences. Henceforth, the producers have decided to go for International release and it will have Chinese, Korean, and other International languages apart from our regional versions of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.” The actress also adds that it’s the third-ever movie in the history of world cinema to be shot with a single character. The entire shooting was completed in a span of just 6 days with 15 days of practice. The movie will have just 5-6 scenes with each having a running length of 20 minutes approximately".