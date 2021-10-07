Hansika replaces Kajal Aggarwal in 'Rowdy Baby'!

Hansika Motwani has replaced Kajal Aggarwal in Rowdy Baby. As reported by us earlier, Kajal is pregnant so, the actress is opting out of a lot of films and one such project is Rowdy Baby.
Produced by Ramesh Pillai of Abishekh Films, Sam CS is composing the music for the film, and Vairamuthu pens the lyrics.
Sonia Aggarwal, Raai Laxmi, Ramki, Sathyaraj, Meena, and John Kokken are playing pivotal characters in the film. Directed by debutant filmmaker JM Saravanan, Chelladurai is cranking the camera for the film.
The pooja of the film was held yesterday in Chennai. Touted to be a comedy-action entertainer, the makers are planning to completely wrap up the film by the end of this year.