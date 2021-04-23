Hansika signs a single-shot, single-actor movie in Telugu!

Hansika Motwani has signed a new Telugu film titled 105 Minutes. Touted to be a psychological thriller. Hansika is the only actor in the film and it's a single-shot film.

To be directed by Raja Dussa, Bommak Shiva is bankrolling the film. Talking about this experimental flick, Hansika says “I am pretty excited to be a part of this film, which is going to be a first of its kind psychological thriller in the Telugu industry. The entire movie will be filmed in a single shot. When director Raja Dussa narrated the synopsis, I was kind of exhilarated and became more enthusiastic to hear the entire script. The narrative process was so much engrossing. The other special element of the film is the significance of the title 105 minutes, which will be the film's running length. Besides, both the real and reel time will be the same.”