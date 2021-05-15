Hansika's 50th film 'Maha' seems to be stuck in a legal tussle!

Hansika's 50th film Maha is now stuck in a legal tussle. Yes, Maha's director UR Jameel has filed a legal suit against producer Mathiyalagan saying that the film is incomplete and the production house has also yet to settle his remuneration.

According to the director, Mathiyalagan has agreed to pay him 24 lakhs but the production house has only settled 8 lakhs to him.

Jameel also said in his petition that Mathiyalagan edited the film without his knowledge through editor John Abraham and they are in talks to sell the direct digital rights.

Earlier, it was said that Mathiyalagan sold the unfinished Kolayuthir Kalam featuring Nayanthara in the lead to Amazon Prime and made money.

Now, he is said to be in talks with Disney + Hotstar to premiere Hansika's Maha.

Silambarasan TR has played an extended cameo in the film and Srikanth also plays an important role.