Hansika's 'Maha' to skip theatrical release? Here is the clarification...

Last Updated: Mon, May 10th, 2021, 12:24:58hrs
A few media houses and netizens have reported that Hansika Motwani's 50th film Maha is likely to skip theatrical release and it will be premiered on Disney + Hotstar.

However, the film's director UR Jameel has denied the news. "fake news! I totally understand @SilambarasanTR_ sir fans feelings, I know its been almost 4 yrs since #Maha started but please wait few days more to know the exact update of my film #MAHA n I always grateful to str sir fans for the support n luv towards my film #MAHA -U.R.J", tweeted Jameel.

Produced by V. Mathiyalagan of Etcetera Entertainment and Dato Abdul Malik, Mohamed Zubair, and Razik Ahamed of Malik Streams Production & Distribution, Ghibran is composing the music for the film.

Silambarsan TR plays an extended cameo in the film and his portions with Hansika were shot in Goa.

