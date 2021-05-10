Hansika's 'Maha' to skip theatrical release? Here is the clarification...

A few media houses and netizens have reported that Hansika Motwani's 50th film Maha is likely to skip theatrical release and it will be premiered on Disney + Hotstar.

However, the film's director UR Jameel has denied the news. "fake news! I totally understand @SilambarasanTR_ sir fans feelings, I know its been almost 4 yrs since #Maha started but please wait few days more to know the exact update of my film #MAHA n I always grateful to str sir fans for the support n luv towards my film #MAHA -U.R.J", tweeted Jameel.