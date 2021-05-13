'Happu Singh' Yogesh Tripathi reminds co-star Kamna Pathak of Govinda

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who plays Daroga Happu Singh in "Happu Ki Ultan Paltan", reminds his colleagues of Bollywood star Govinda.

His co-star Kamna Pathak, who plays Happu's wife Rajesh, calls Yogesh one of the "finest" actors she has worked with.

"Yogesh is undoubtedly one of the finest actors I have had a chance to work with, and his expressions are outstanding. Whenever I see him, I am reminded of Govinda ji. He has this uncanny resemblance to him. The way his expressions change, his eye movement, his smile reminds me of Chi-Chi. It is not easy to exhibit so many expressions or even be so expressive. It is not easy, but Yogesh manages it with so much ease! He has his unique way. His expressions are quite similar to that of Govinda Ji. And when I told this Yogesh, he was on cloud nine, and said that I made his day!" Kamna said.