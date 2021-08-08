'Happy birthday Jaadoo': Hrithik Roshan marks 18 years of 'Koi.. Mil Gaya'

Hrithik took to his Instagram and shared two pictures from the 2003 movie which is considered a milestone of its genre. The first snap is a solo picture of the iconic alien character 'Jaadoo' and the second snap is a still from the film featuring Hrithik as Rohit Mehra with his alien friend.Reminiscing his attachment towards Jaddoo, the 'War' star wrote, "To the one who filled Rohit's and personally my life with happiness & magic. He held Rohit's hand, healed his scars, and made him believe in miracles. Jaadoo was merely 3 when he entered Rohit's life. 18 years have passed by, he turns 21 today. Sometimes, I wonder how he would look like today! What do you guys think? Happy birthday Jaadoo! #HappyBirthdayJaadoo #18YearsOfKoiMilGaya," in the caption.'Koi... Mil Gaya' is a 2003 science fiction film directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in lead roles, with Rekha in a supporting role and Rakesh Roshan in a cameo appearance.In addition to writing the story, Rakesh Roshan also wrote the screenplay with Sachin Bhowmick, Honey Irani, and Robin Bhatt. 'Koi... Mil Gaya' focuses on Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), an intellectually disabled boy coming in contact with an alien and making wonders in the scientific field. The film follows his relationship with Nisha (Zinta), Rohit's friend, who falls in love with him.Indravardan Purohit, who passed away on September 28, 2014, was a dwarf who played the iconic role of 'Jaadoo' in the film.Released in 2003, the three National award-winning films were followed by its sequels 'Krrish' and 'Krrish 3'.Speaking about Hrithik Roshan's work front, the actor would be next seen in 'Fighter' with superstar Deepika Padukone, while the buzz is strong for 'Krrish 4' as well. (ANI)