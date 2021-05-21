Happy birthday, Laletta!

Mohanlal shot into fame as an actor, playing the villain in Manjil Virinja Pookkal in 1980. Four decades later, he continues to reign supreme. Earlier this year his Drishyam 2 released on OTT and became a sensational hit.

Malayalam cinema is celebrating the birthday of the legendary actor Mohanlal or Lalettan , as he is known to all, on May 21.

And this year is really special for the superstar as he is making his directorial debut with Barroz. The shooting of the movie, which started recently has now been postponed due to Covid 19 restrictions.

During his career as an actor, Mohanlal has performed various characters with amazing versatility. His knack to get into the shoes of his characters has always left the viewers spellbound. No wonder he has been churning up hits one after the other over the years.

Besides his brilliant performances in Malayalam, Mohanlal has also acted in Tamil (Iruvar, Jilla, Kaappan), Hindi (Company) and Telugu (Janatha Garage).

Mohanlal has won two National awards for acting, besides two special mentions as well. He has also won a National award as a producer.

He was honoured by the country with the Padma Bhushan in 2019. He is also an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army.

Here is wishing a very happy birthday to the genius actor, Mohanlal!