Happy Birthday, Mani Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja!

Despite completing 38 years in the film industry, Mani Ratnam is making his most expensive film Ponniyin Selvan with an ensemble of actors including Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, and Lal.

Today (June 2) is the birthday of the master craftsmen Mani Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja, the legends in their respective fields.

Ratnam is also producing Navarasa, an anthology directed by nine directors along with his friend Jayendra.

Probably Ratnam is the only active film in Indian cinema despite completing four decades in the industry.

On the other hand, Ilaiyaraaja is still active although not in his top form. Debuted in Annakili (1976), Ilaiyaraaja has scored more than 1000 film albums in his career and getting ready for his next Maamanithan which is jointly being composed by Yuvan and Raja. Raja's music is the pain killer for many and his songs are ruling the charts even now.

These two are the perfect example of dedication, discipline, and longevity in an industry in which everyone's career is limited.

Interestingly, Ilaiyaraaja and Mani Ratnam had worked together in nearly ten films. As a matter of fact, Raja is Mani's go-to man till Thalapathy.



