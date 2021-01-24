Happy birthday Subhash Ghai: Here's how he got the 'Showman' title

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Veteran Indian film director and producer Subhash Ghai is celebrating his 76th birthday on Sunday. As wishes pour in for the popular director, here's a look back at the outstanding contributions he made to the Indian cinema.



Born in 1945 in Nagpur, India, Ghai, who graduated in cinema from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune is proclaimed as 'Showman' because of his notable works in Hindi cinema.

The veteran cineaste is the receiver of many prestigious awards like the National Film Award, IIFA Award for outstanding contributions to Indian Cinema, and others for his predominant works. Hence, a lesser-known fact among many is that before becoming the maestro behind the camera, Ghai has worked in front of the lenses too.

In an old interview with a reputed channel, Ghai once recalled how he grabbed his first role after participating in a contest along with actors Rajesh Khanna and Dheeraj Kumar. The iconic filmmaker then entered officially the film industry with small roles in blockbuster films like the 1967 movie 'Taqdeer' and Rajesh Khanna starrer 'Aradhana'. He also played the male lead in the 1970 'Umang' and 'Gumraah' (1976).

However, Ghai tasted success by helming movies. The veteran star has written and directed several hit films for Hindi cinema. His notable works include Vishwanath (1978), Maeri (1976), Karz (1980), Hero (1983), Vidhaata (1982), Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997), Taal (1999), and Black & White (2008).

He is also brought the two legends Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar in one frame for the 1991 iconic movie 'Saudagar'. Ghai won the Filmfare Best Director Award for the hit film. He also directed the romantic drama 'Pardes' which starred Shahrukh Khan and newcomer Mahima Chaudhry in the lead roles, and 'Taal' which starred Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai, and Anil Kapoor.

In the 1980s and 1990s, he formed a successful collaboration with Dilip Kumar whom he directed in legendary movies like 'Vidhaata', and 'Karma'. He also launched Jackie Shroff as a lead actor in the 1983 action flick 'Hero' and helped establish Anil Kapoor's rising career with 1985's 'Meri Jung'.

In 1982, Ghai started a production company called Mukta Arts Private Limited in the name of his beloved wife Mukta Ghai. He is also the founder of the Whistling Woods International film and media institution in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ghai also announced at Cannes International Film Festival in 2018 that he will be co-producing a biopic on the renowned public speaker Osho Rajneesh along with an Italian production house to be helmed by Lakshen Sucameli. (ANI)

