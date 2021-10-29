Happy Birthday to Raghava Lawrence!

A day before his birthday, Lawrence unveiled the biggest Raghavendra Swamy statue in India. The fifteen feet marble statue is the biggest in India.

"Sri Raghavendra Swamy’s biggest statue in India !!Hi friends and fans! Today on Thursday, I’m happy to share the 15 ft marble statue of Raghavendra Swamy for the first time made in India. I believe that From nothing he has made people see me on the big screen and my dream was to make the biggest statue of Ragavendra Swamy ever made and I’m extremely that my dream has come true! I pray for everyone! Guruve saranam", wrote Raghava Lawrence on Facebook.

On the work front, Lawrence has Rudhran directed by producer Kathiresan of 5 Star Creations, Chandramukhi 2 with P Vasu and Sun Pictures, Adhigaaram penned by Vetrimaaran and directed by Durai Senthilkumar and his own directorial venture Durga in the pipeline.

We at Sify.com wish him a happy birthday!