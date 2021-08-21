Happy Onam: Celebrities share festivity greetings with fann

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) From superstar Mohanlal to Allu Arjun, celebrities from all the Southern film industries on Saturday wished their fans of the festival of Onam on social media.

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated in Kerala.

Malayalam films' actor Fahadh Faasil had double reasons to celebrate. He took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife Nazriya. The couple also celebrated their wedding anniversary on Saturday.