Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra expecting 2nd child

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Geeta Basra took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her second baby with cricketer Harbhajan Singh. The actress posted a series of family pictures where she is flaunting the baby bump.

In the pictures, both Geeta and Harbhajan as well as their daughter Hinaya are dressed in blue. In one of the pictures, both Harbhajan and Hinaya are hugging the baby bump. In another picture, Hinaya is holding a black t-shirt with the words "Soon to be a big sister" printed on it and in another one Hinaya is seen kissing the bump. Geeta captioned the pictures as: "Coming soon... July 2021".