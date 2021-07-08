Harbhajan Singh-starrer Friendship 'not just a film but an emotion', says maker

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Cricketer Harbhajan Singh makes his debut in a lead role with the film "Friendship". The film will release later this year, simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

Harbhajan has earlier done cameo appearances in many films but never taken up a lead role before. "Friendship" is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya, produced by Kiran Reddy Mandadi, and co-produced by Ram Maddukuri.