Hariharan gets his first dose of Covid vaccine

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Veteran singer Hariharan on Wednesday got his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The 65-year-old singer took to Instagram in the afternoon to share a photograph of himself with the words "I am vaccinated" written in the background.

"Finally got my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and I feel great! Kudos to the doctors and scientists who have worked meticulously to strengthen our front in the fight against the pandemic. I urge all those eligible to get the vaccine as soon as possible and join the fight! #beatcovid19," Hariharan wrote.