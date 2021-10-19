Harish Kalyan: I wished to remake 'Pelli Choopulu' in 2016!

Speaking at the media meet of Oh Manapenne, the film's hero Harish Kalyan has said that he wished to remake Pelli Choopulu in 2016.

"The film's director Kaarthikk and I wanted to remake the film. But there was no producer to bankroll my films those days. Later, the opportunity came but slipped away and went to another producer. In 2018, the opportunity to remake the same film came my way and I called Kaarthikk Sundar. Just like the protagonist in the film, I used to think that I'm good at nothing so could relate more with the character", he said.