Harshad Chopda, Smriti Kalra join musical series 'Aakhiri Mulaqaat'

She says: "I have had such a wonderful time shooting for 'Aakhri Mulaqaat' and there are so many moments I cherish. From the hills where we shot to the beautiful cottage that we stayed in and the picturesque views were just all so lovely. The entire cast and crew got along so well and it really didn't feel like a shoot, we were just having a great time."

The actress adds: "My experience of shooting with Harshad was great. He's very hardworking and knows his job well so nothing took us very long. We'd come prepared on set and things just happened so smoothly."

When asked what intrigued her most to be part of this musical series, she replies: "The entire series follows a storyline and each song leads to another. It's a novel concept that I was glad to be a part of."

While recalling a few shooting experiences with the cast, Smriti shares: "Post shoot we'd have to pass through a jungle to get to our cars and then we'd go to the hotel. We all used to hold each other's hand and walk through the jungle as we were all unaware of the routes. One day suddenly while we were walking, we saw a bunch of bushes that were moving and we heard a roar. Suddenly we were all alert and started walking fast towards the car, that was such a scary moment but luckily we made it safely to the car and had a good laugh about it later."

Being a musical series, 'Aakhiri Mulaqaat' comprises four tracks, each releasing on every Monday starting from December 13. Suyyash Rai, who has previously sung 'Fitrat' has lent his voice to two tracks from the series while the music has been composed by Lakshya and Siddharth Singh.

Suyyash has also donned the director's hat for this musical series which consists of 'Pyaar Ke Saleeqe', 'Ghalat' and 'Aakhiri Mulaqaat' apart from 'Humsafar'.

The first song 'Humsafar' of the four-track series will be released on December 13 on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel.

--IANS

ila/kr