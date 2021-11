Harshad Chopda unpacks his character in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Harshad Chopda, who played varied characters on screen, is now part of the longest running show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

He is playing the lead role along with Pranali Rathod after the show has gone through a leap and new generations have been introduced.

The actor opens up about his character 'Abhimanyu Birla' in the show, saying: "He is a doctor by profession and personally if I look at this, he is a man with zero experience. When I say zero experience, this doesn't mean that he lacks worldly experience. He has all the experience like school, college, hospital. But he doesn't have experience to deal with different kind of emotions. He forms opinions on the basis of what he sees and just understands accordingly and does things."