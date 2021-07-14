Harshavardhan Rane posts pic from 'nervous' first day of 'Haseen Dillruba' shoot

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane took to social media on Wednesday and shared pictures of his first day on the set of the film "Haseen Dillruba".

"Behind the scene #HaseenDillruba, my first day on set! #Nervous (take a deep breath)," wrote the actor on his Instagram page.

In the picture post, Harshvardhan is seen sitting in the rear of an open jeep with camping gear, deep in thoughts with the script in his hand. He is dressed for shot in a blue T-shirt, blue cargo pants, and brown shoes.