Harshdeep Kaur names her son Hunar Singh

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Singer Harshdeep Kaur has named her newborn son Hunar Singh. Harshdeep announced the name on social media on Wednesday.

"With the blessings of Waheguru ji, we have named our Baby Hunar Singh. Please continue giving him your love & blessings," she tweeted.

The singer also shared that "Hunar" refers to art, skill or talent.